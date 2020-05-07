Chilly morning with sunshine this afternoon, rain returns Friday

Clouds increasing overnight ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us some showers for your Friday. While I am not anticipating heavy rain, I do expect much of the valley to see showers for most of Friday. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures are likely to stay into the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us. Rain totals will likely be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We will clear out late Friday with sunshine for Mother’s Day Weekend. It will be a chilly weekend. Morning temperatures will be into the 30s so there is the threat for some patchy frost. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 60s!