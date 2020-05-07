Athens’ Forrest Street bridges reopen

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens’ Forrest Street bridges are open again..
The bridges have been closed for several months while crews worked to widen them and add sidewalks.
“It looks good. We are looking forward to having the traffic flow back open,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.
Marks held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to celebrate the reopening.
He says the project could have waited, but he wanted to get it finished before the bridges became unsafe.
“It’s something that has been kicked down the road. I didn’t think it was right to keep looking at bridges that may fail you in the next 5-10 years. We had an opportunity with ATRIP money to get $2.5 million from state funding to go with our $1.5 million from the city and to widen those bridges," said Marks. “It’s a great project for the future of the city of Athens.”
The bridge work is part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program.
As for what’s next, Marks says it’s on to the next project. He hopes to be able to start on the new recreation center in Athens within the coming weeks.
He says he’s also working with the department of transportation to synchronize the stoplights on U.S. 72.
