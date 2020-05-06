UNA unveils football ticket purchase plans

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama athletic department is preparing for the upcoming college football season and fans inside Braly Stadium.
The university wants to protect the fans heading into the uncertainty of a season with flexible payment options for season ticket holders for games not played at home this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought that this was the right balance, and we are making plans to move forward, and everybody is hopeful that will happen,” said UNA athletic director Mark Linder.
Linder and the athletics department outlined options for fans and ticket purchases this year.
The first is the North Alabama Ticket Assurance Plan. Ticket holders who purchased tickets from the UNA ticket office will have the option to either receive a refund for canceled games or have a credit towards a future ticket purchase.
Second is a $20 down payment plan. Fans can renew their season tickets by putting down $20. There will be options for weekly payments or the remaining balance will be split between two equal payments on July 15 and Aug. 15.
Lastly, fans can extend their season ticket renewal deadline to July 1. The original due date for renewal was June 15.
“We know that are fans are working hard for their dollar, so we want to make sure that if there’s a situation where we have to cancel a game or games that they know that they are gonna get a refund. Our fans are the reason for that. They’re just good people, so whatever we can do to alleviate some financial burden, it’s the right thing to do,” Linder said.
Season tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 6.
