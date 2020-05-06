Tivity Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Tivity Health (TVTY) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $198.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $4.08. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The wellness program administrator posted revenue of $337.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $339.5 million.
Tivity Health shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.82, a drop of 57% in the last 12 months.
