Tennessee Valley celebrates Nurse Appreciation Week

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re currently in the middle of Nurse Appreciation Week.
This year, maybe more than ever we all notice the sacrifices nurses make to help keep our communities safe.
There are about 600 nurses that work right at the North Alabama Medical Center. Their plans for Nurse Appreciation Week have changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but now you play a bigger role in helping them celebrate.
“Typically in the past we’ve been able to have a very big party for our nursing staff and we usually celebrated it all week long with different events every day, including a big picnic. This year it’s going to be different,” said COO Mike Howard.
All you have to do is get on your computer, find the North Alabama Medical Centers Facebook page and say, “thank you.”
“Our goal will be to flood the nurses with comments and great stories of appreciation,” said Howard.
Nurses like Charity Rutherford say they love hearing from you and reading your comments.
“This year even more so than any other years before I think people are really realizing what nurses do and not just the nurses but their care partners and there’s a lot of staff in hospitals that help it takes a village and a team to take care of these patients. Feeling appreciated just absolutely means the world to nurses,” said Rutherford.
There’s even a video in the waiting room that shows how nurses are superheroes. A little recognition goes a long way.
If you want to get involved and say thank you to the nurses at the Medical Center here’s the website. https://www.facebook.com/namccares/
