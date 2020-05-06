Temperatures staying below average

A breezy and cool evening will turn into a chilly night. The sky will clear and temperatures will drop to 41 degrees by sunrise Thursday. Winds will drop to around 10 mph but they will remain from the north all day Thursday. Afternoon highs return to the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs near 60. Rain will spread across the area from west to east by the middle of the morning. Rain will continue with scattered showers through at least 4 p.m. Much cooler air will move in by Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.
We are keeping our eyes on the frost potential for the weekend. Mother’s Day will be very nice with highs near 70. Temperatures will slowly get back to normal by the middle of next week.
