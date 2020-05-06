Stolen motorcycle suspect caught sleeping inside DeKalb County flea market, sheriff says

HAMMONDVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - DeKalb County deputies arrested a man they say was asleep inside a business.
On Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the I-59 Flea Market on Highway 117 in Hammondville after a caller reported a suspicious motorcycle parked at the business.
Deputies say the front door was found slightly open. The deputy called for backup to check the building and investigated the motorcycle.
The motorcycle was found to be reported stolen out of Rome, Georgia.
When additional units arrived, the suspect was found to be sleeping inside of the business, according to the sheriff’s office.
Timothy James Clark, 30, of Silver Creek, Georgia, was arrested on a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property. He remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“This is another example of why businesses and residents near our interstates and highways must be vigilant. Our roadways make us easily accessible to not only travelers, but also those with bad intentions,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “At least in this case we were able to recover stolen property and no property was stolen from a local business."
