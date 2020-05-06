Single-vehicle accident leads to 1 death in Decatur Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a single car accident in Decatur on Tuesday.
At approximately 12:52 p.m., the Decatur Police Department, Decatur Fire & Rescue, and First Response EMS were dispatched to Highway 20 near Bibb Garrett Road, in reference to a single-vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, it appeared that a red Chevrolet S-10 with a single occupant was travelling westbound on HWY 20. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crossed the eastbound lanes coming to a stop on the woods south of Hwy 20.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.
