School leaders begin brainstorming for 2020-2021 academic year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We know students will be learning virtually for the rest of the academic year, but what happens in August? That’s what school administrators all over the country are discussing right now.
Some school leaders are waiting to hear from the governor when the safer at home order expires on the 15th, but others have begun brainstorming.
Michael Douglas, the Decatur City schools superintendent, tells our partners at the Decatur Daily that they may offer both virtual and in person learning.
In order to do both, some students could go to class on Monday, Wednesday, Friday while the other half learns online and then switches for the other two days.
He also says he thinks the start date will be pushed back one week to August 19.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent and Hartselle City Schools Superintendent say they’re considering the staggered schedule as well.
Another option Hartselle City Schools is thinking about to cut down on the number of students and staff in the building is morning and afternoon schedules.
One group would attend each session so they could sanitize the rooms in between.
