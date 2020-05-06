Resource officers sent to downtown restaurants after photos show large crowds

“You can’t make a case out of a picture, but it is pretty clear we have some education to do on those people to make sure that they don’t do that. That is not allowed. You cannot eat on premise. You cannot serve on premise right now,” said Mayor Battle. “It almost gets down to a selfish end of it because you say I am going to do what I want to do but you are not worried about anybody else. Well there is other people out there we have to be worried about.”