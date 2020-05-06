Resource officers sent to downtown restaurants after photos show large crowds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tough, but serious, talk from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle when it comes to people staying six feet apart.
It's an issue he said was not followed during Tuesday night's Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Taco Tuesday coincided with Cinco De Mayo and people in Huntsville left their homes to celebrate. But now Mayor Battle has called in the city attorney because he said what happened downtown Tuesday night was irresponsible.
Two photos were sent to us from viewers.
One photo appears to be a large crowd gathering on the patio of Furniture Factory Bar & Grill.
The other, appears to be a group inside the bar area of The Martin.
Mayor Battle said his office also received these photos along with numerous calls complaining the public health order wasn't being followed.
On Wednesday, community resource officers with the Huntsville Police Department were on site discussing what happened and trying to educate the business owners on the rules and regulations of the safer-at-home order.
It is unclear if they will be fined, but Mayor Battle is taking what happened last night very seriously.
“You can’t make a case out of a picture, but it is pretty clear we have some education to do on those people to make sure that they don’t do that. That is not allowed. You cannot eat on premise. You cannot serve on premise right now,” said Mayor Battle. “It almost gets down to a selfish end of it because you say I am going to do what I want to do but you are not worried about anybody else. Well there is other people out there we have to be worried about.”
We reached out to both restaurants mentioned.
The manger of Furniture Factory said they did nothing wrong, and the people in this photo were simply waiting for to-go orders.
Staff with The Martin, never called us back.
