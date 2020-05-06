New Mars Music Hall in limbo during coronavirus pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In our new normal of social distancing one of the most nerve wracking things for many people concerned about COVID-19 is being in large crowds.
This leaves places like the brand new Mars Music Hall at the VBC in a difficult spot, as they wait for the virus to slow down and people to once again be comfortable in large groups.
VBC spokesperson Samantha Nielson said the Mars Music Hall had a solid start, with a couple of sold out shows before the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had some really great opening months, we were gaining a lot of traction, a lot of really great feedback from the community," she said.
She said now the only use for the new music venue is storage.
Nielson said they shut everything down in early March and every show until early June has been cancelled or postponed.
She said the good news is most of the acts have promised to reschedule.
For those who already had tickets to upcoming shows, she said your ticket is still good for that concert, just on its new date. Nielson said if the show you had a ticket to got cancelled, you can get a refund.
When those rescheduled concerts will happen though is anyone’s guess. Nielson said they’re doing what they can to prepare.
“We’re planning for a safe reopening and it’s going to be based on the guidelines coming from all over the government and that will be done in phases for event venues based on your capacity sizes," she said.
She said how the concerts look will be different, as well.
“As you’re coming through the security checkpoint, you might be getting your temperature checked at venues moving forward," she said. "We’re certainly not going to stop anybody from wearing masks, if they want to wear masks to the events. We’re going to do what we can to make sure everybody feels safe and healthy.”
Nielson said this time during the pandemic hasn’t been a total waste for the Mars Music Hall and VBC.
“We have time to improve the facility, so when the community comes back we can hit the ground running,” she said.
Like everyone else, Nielson is worried about what the future will look like.
“You have to think that anxiety is going to stay with you long after there is no Covid-19," she said. “It’s going to be interesting to see the effect this has on your tourism and events spaces.”
She does want people to know about the brand new restaurant attached to the Mars Music Hall called Rhythm on Monroe.
Nielson said the restaurant opened up the same week everything closed down so it had no chance to make a name for itself. She said Rhythm on Monroe is now offering carryout, though.
Nielson said if you have any questions you can visit the VBC box office or VBC website.
