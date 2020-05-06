New COVID-19 testing site opens in Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new COVID-19 testing site in Meridianville is open to all patients, even if you aren’t showing any symptoms.
Urgent Medcare opened its drive-thru testing site on Monday.
Nurses will administer a nasal and oral swab, and you will be called with your results within 72 hours.
The test also checks for strep and the flu.
A nurse practitioner at the clinic said offering tests to asymptomatic patients gives people who want to be tested an option for ruling out the virus.
“Most places in town are not seeing patients that are asymptomatic. They are only doing symptomatic testing and having them go home. There could be possible exposure at that point, so we’re really trying to rule out and let people know as quickly as possible if they are positive or not for COVID,” said nurse practitioner Lindsey Watford.
You can get tested from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The drive-thru is also open on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
