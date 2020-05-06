Navigating COVID-19 & your mental health

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - May is Mental Health Awareness month. As COVID-19 has changed pretty much everyone’s lives, there’s never been a better time to help ourselves and others.
“We definitely are seeing an increase with people’s anxiety and depression," said Josaylon Wade, chief clinical officer with Wellstone in Huntsville. “Often times we think about our physical health, our medical conditions. We forget about our mental health.”
The term “self-care” has been coined by many on social media in an effort to remind everyone to take care of their mental health. Ward says adjusting to our “new normal,” if you will, is harder on some than others. Treating yourself by going outside, doing the safe & healthy things you enjoy and connecting with others as often as possible are the best first steps.
“All of these small tips should be uniquely tailored to the individual person based on who they are and what they like,” said Wade.
Crisis Services of North Alabama has a hotline available 24/7 to remind you that you’re never alone.
Plus, Wellstone posts helpful tools on their Facebook page daily.
