Motorcyclist killed in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There was a fatal motorcycle wreck at Governors Drive and California Street late Tuesday.
Huntsville police say a motorcycle and a car collided around 11 p.m. The male motorcyclist died at scene.
The supervisors at the scene said they believe one of them ran a red light but aren’t sure who yet.
The car’s driver stopped.
There was at least one other motorcyclist traveling with the victim. That person was not injured and witnessed the wreck.
Police are still investigating.
The victim has not been identified yet.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.