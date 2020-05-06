Miller Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) _ Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.4 million.
The Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.
The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $176.1 million in the period.
Miller Industries shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.41, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.
