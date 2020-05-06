Madison County libraries reopen with curbside service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County residents can start finding new books to read with the help of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.
The library is now offering curbside pickup service.
It’s available at all locations, except the Cavalry and Showers Center branches.
The service will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To use the service, visit the library system’s website and place an item on hold.
You’ll get a notification when your items are ready to be picked up.
