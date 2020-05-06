Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee reports 1st death of state inmate in outbreak
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have reported the first death of a state inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Correction said Tuesday that the 67-year-old man who was an inmate at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was taken to the hospital on April 25, tested positive for COVID-19 there and died Monday. The department says the exact cause of death is awaiting the medical examiner's determination. Officials say six Tennessee inmates who tested positive are hospitalized, including one in serious condition. In recent mass testing, nearly 1,300 inmates — about half of all inmates — and 50 staffers tested positive at the Trousdale facility.
EMBEZZLEMENT CASE
Louisiana man embezzled $760K from Nashville-based Omnis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $760,000 from Nashville-based Omnis Health Inc. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville Robert Burton formerly served as president of Omnis, which sold diabetic testing kits. Between December 2013 and January 2017, Burton claimed he was using personal funds to purchase diabetic testing supplies. Instead he placed the supplies in online shopping carts and printed out the screen displays as receipts. Burton also fabricated credit card receipts. And he submitted false travel expense claims. He faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and up to five years for tax evasion.
FISHING DEATH
Virginia man drowns after boat overturns in Tennessee lake
MOORESBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a Virginia man drowned in a Tennessee lake after falling from a small boat. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release that 71-year-old Edward McMillan was fishing with a boy on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County when their vessel overturned Saturday afternoon. Officials say the boat looks like a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine. It was near a boat ramp when both occupants were sent into the water. The boy was able to pull the man to shore. But McMillan did not survive. Officials say McMillan is from Gate City, Virginia.
VOUCHER LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Lee encouraging voucher applications despite court order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says the state will continue to accept applications for a contentious school voucher program despite a Tennessee judge’s recent order deeming the law unconstitutional. Lee's announcement on Tuesday came a day after a judge deemed the voucher law “unconstitutional, unlawful and unenforceable.” Lee said he is appealing the judge's decision. According to the law, eligible Tennessee families would be allowed to use up to $7,300 in public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses. Applications are currently being accepted until Thursday.
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Another Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another death row inmate in Tennessee is seeking a delay in his execution date this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for Harold Nichols last week asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to reschedule his Aug. 4 execution. The filing says the COVID-19 health crisis creates a dangerous environment for carrying out an execution and prevents necessary work and preparation to apply for clemency. The state Supreme Court previously delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February due to the coronavirus. Byron Black has also requested that the state Supreme Court reschedule his Oct. 8 execution.
BEAR SHOOTING
Tennessee Wildlife Agency investigating bear shooting
DUFF, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is trying to determine who shot and killed a black bear at a Campbell County garbage facility. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports wildlife officers responded to a call about the bear on Friday. The dead bear was a male, weighing approximately 400 pounds, that had been shot with a large caliber firearm. Agency spokesman Matt Cameron tells the paper that the garbage facility has had up to 13 bears feeding on garbage in the past. An electric fence and new chain link fence were installed to try to keep the bears out, but they regained access after someone pulled off the main gate.