Jackson County Courthouse reopens under new safety measures

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Courthouse is open for business, but there are new guidelines in place to help keep you safe.
To help fight off COVID-19 and keep people safe, extra cleaning methods are now taking place inside the Jackson County courthouse.
“It’s like a Lysol type cleaner and what it is it’s alcohol base, so it kills the germs and dries in about 10 minutes. It’s a real good product and we spray on the walls and handles," said Tim Guffey, Jackson County Commission chairman.
Guffey said his staff has limited entrances, added safety features and adjusted hours at the courthouse. One major change, starting at 8:30 a.m. the first two hours of the day will be reserved for senior citizens and those with disabilities.
After that, the courthouse will briefly close, be cleaned by staff and reopen to the public from noon to 4 p.m.
“We decided it would be best to have the flow of traffic gong in one direction, so if you notice when you come in we have one entry in place in the north side of the courthouse and then if you go to tags or probate you will gout the east end," said Guffey.
Most importantly, Guffey said they wanted to provide people with some normalcy and help them take care of personal matters in a safe environment.
The Jackson County Commission said they plan to keep these safety guidelines in place as long as needed to help reduce the spread.
