Isolated showers with a cooler afternoon, more rain Friday, then a beautiful Mother’s Day weekend

Happy Hump day! Today features cooler temperatures, breezy conditions, and a few isolated showers with clouds pushing in from the north. Winds are coming in from the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusting around 25 mph. Any cloud cover and rain from this afternoon will clear through the evening. Tonight will be clear with lows falling into the lower 40s.
Thursday will be quiet with sunshine. Numerous to widespread showers return during the day Friday with a cold front. No severe weather is expected, just soaking rain that cold ruin outdoor plans.
Mother's Day weekend looks picture perfect, just on the cool side. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will also bring plentiful sunshine, but a bit warmer with highs near 70. Overnight lows for both days will be in the upper 30s.
The next workweek will bring a nice warm up and a mostly dry week. Highs by the end of next week are projected to be in the lower 80.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.