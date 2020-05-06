Huntsville-Madison County Public Library offers curbside service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison county residents have a new way of checking out materials from their local libraries.
Beginning May 6 at all locations except Cavalry and Showers Center, the libraries will offer curbside pick up service. These services operate from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To use the curbside service, you must place a hold on items using the virtual catalog. After placing a hold, residents will receive a notification when their order is ready to be picked up at the selected location.
HOW TO USE THE ONLINE SYSTEM
Residents may also order a ‘grab bag’ of pre-selected titles using this form.
HOW IT WORKS
- After you receive notification that your hold is ready, please visit the branch you selected to pick up your items Monday-Friday, between 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Because of the automated book drop at the Madison Public Library, patrons picking up there will have to wait 24 hours after receiving their notification. Every other branch will send the notice after the 24-hour quarantine.
- When you arrive, follow instructions to call the branch on the outdoor signage. A staff member will assist you.
- Please do not come into the branch. Once your items have been brought out to an outside table, please wait until you can keep six feet of distance to retrieve your items.
- You will need to get out of your car. We will not be delivering items to your car.
- Please return your materials using the book drops rather than placing them on the outside tables to allow safe handling for staff members.
HOW THE LIBRARY PLANS TO STAY SAFE
The following safety procedures have been enacted:
About our safety practices:
- All employees will practice social distancing of 6 feet.
- All employees will be equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment).
- All employees will use hand sanitizers and practice frequent hand washing.
- Daily temperature checks will be conducted before each work day.
About the safety of the materials:
- Upon check-in, outer material covers and bindings will be sanitized.
- Before materials are allowed to be checked out, they will be quarantined between users for 24 hours, which is the most recent recommended time frame given to us by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Because of this, wait times may be longer.
For further assistance, please email askus@hmcpl.org.
