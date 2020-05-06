Hospital staff discusses coronavirus numbers in the Shoals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Shoals continue to rise. In just one week the number of cases just in Franklin County more than tripled.
WAFF talked with hospital officials and doctors who have updated numbers on the people they’re currently treating.
The president of Helen Keller Hospital says he’s seeing a direct correlation between the number of cases and the number of sick patients in hospital beds.
“Up until last week, we’ve hovered around between three to five patients that we have in our COVID unit. That’s positive confirmed cases, as well as those that were concerned about work calling persons under investigation. We’ve seen that increase tremendously to a point where over the past few days we’ve hovered more around the 12 to 15 patients range in our COVID unit in the hospital,” said president Kyle Buchanan.
As of Wednesday, he says six patients currently in the Helen Keller Hospital have tested positive and the others are showing severe signs of the virus. They’re too sick to stay home, but doctors and nurses are still waiting for the results.
Buchanan says the staff at Helen Keller Hospital have enough supplies and beds to take care of people as the number of cases rise.
“We’re prepared to take care of those patients. We’ve had our plans in place for weeks. Our staff is geared up and ready to care for our community as always,” said Buchanan.
He wants everyone in the Shoals to know, you have to keep following social distancing guidelines.
“One element that is making us the most concerned is not PPE, it’s not ventilators, it’s not staff. We have an amazing group of people here. Our main concern is making the public aware we are not out of the woods,” said Buchanan.
Keep your face mask with you. When you go shopping, he says you should use it. Also as we’ve said from the very beginning wash your hands and stay 6 feet away from others.
