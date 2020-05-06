Highlands Medical Center opens to perform elective procedures

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Staff at Highlands Medical Center have been staying busy around the clock to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Elective procedures started back on Monday, but before a surgery is scheduled, a screening and COVID-19 test is performed on the patient.
“Patients are brought in 72 to 48 hours prior to their procedure and they’re tested for COVID-19. We obviously will have the results back prior to their procedure, which allows us to efficiently utilize our ppe’s and take care of our patients and employees,"Lonnie Albin, chief medical officer.
For anyone who may have other illnesses not related to COVID-19, health officials said it is important to come to the hospital.
To eliminate any health concerns, temperatures will be taken upon arrival and you will receive a checked sticker for identification purposes.
“If you have any signs or symptoms at home chest pain, copd, asthma anything going on we are here to take care of you. There is no need to worry about COVID-19 when you come here," said Kevin Wright, Manager of ER.
As of right now, there are no patients with COVID-19 at Highlands Medical Center.
Drive thru testing is also available at Scottsboro Junior High School Monday -Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
