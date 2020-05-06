High speed motorcycle chase leads to Albertville man’s arrest

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested on Tuesday following a high speed motorcycle chase across northeast Alabama.
On May 5, Marshall County Deputies observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed in the Asbury area of Marshall County. A chase then began that led Deputies in and out of both Marshall and Dekalb counties and sometime reached speeds in excess of 130 mph. The chase ended in Rainsville after a short foot chase.
Richard Anderson of Albertville was taken into custody. Anderson had been on the Marshall Counties Most Wanted list due to walking off from the counties work release program last month.
Agencies assisting in the chase were Geraldine PD, Fyffe PD, Rainsville PD and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson was charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, failure to appear on burglary charges, failure to appear on controlled substance charges and two escape charges.
Anderson is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $33,500.00 bond.
