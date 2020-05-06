Frontdoor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $13 million.
On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
The home services provider posted revenue of $294 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Frontdoor said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $420 million.
Frontdoor shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.
