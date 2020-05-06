Don’t miss Saturday night’s ‘Alabama Strong’ special event benefiting Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Be sure to tune in to WAFF 48 at 9 p.m. on Saturday night for ‘Alabama Strong.’
A special event featuring performances and special appearances by some of the biggest names from Alabama. The event benefits the Food Bank of North Alabama. Click the link below if you would like to give.
The list of artists performing on Alabama Strong includes:
- Clinton Babers
- Walker Burroughs
- Sara Evans
- Alvin Garrett
- Taylor Hicks
- Ruben Studdard
With special guest appearances and messages from:
- Bo Jackson
- Clayne Crawford
- Rickey Smiley
- Roy Wood Jr.
- Funny Maine
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the North Alabama Food Bank is not encouraging walk-up donations of food. Please consider donating via the link at the top of the page or click here to go directly to the Food Bank donations page.
