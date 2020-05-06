Cool & breezy today with scattered midday showers

Happy Wednesday! It is much cooler across the Valley this morning behind yesterday’s cold front.
Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 40s and low 50s as skies have cleared out behind yesterday’s cold front and storms. We are mainly clear out there but there are a few areas of patchy fog as well. It is a calm start to the day today, but wind will really pick up through the later more and into the afternoon Gusts will be from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Clouds will increase through the morning and that could bring a few scattered showers for some spots. Not everyone will see rain today but those that do can expect some brief showers. However, the clouds and wind will keep our temperatures chilly this afternoon with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.
We will clear back out this evening ad temperatures will fall once again, plummeting into the low 40s, possibly even the upper 30s in some spots. This is just the start to a very cool stretch. Highs Thursday will be back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday will be sunny but that goes away quickly with rain moving in for Friday morning, Rain will likely last much of the day on Friday and then we will clear out for the weekend. It will stay chilly for Saturday with morning lows into the upper 30s and low 40s and highs in the 60s! Should be a nice weekend for all the moms!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.