Cool & breezy today with scattered midday showers

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the upper 40s and low 50s as skies have cleared out behind yesterday’s cold front and storms. We are mainly clear out there but there are a few areas of patchy fog as well. It is a calm start to the day today, but wind will really pick up through the later more and into the afternoon Gusts will be from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph. Clouds will increase through the morning and that could bring a few scattered showers for some spots. Not everyone will see rain today but those that do can expect some brief showers. However, the clouds and wind will keep our temperatures chilly this afternoon with highs into the upper 50s and low 60s.