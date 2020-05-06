Cool & breezy today with scattered midday showers

We will clear back out this evening ad temperatures will fall once again, plummeting into the low 40s, possibly even the upper 30s in some spots. This is just the start to a very cool stretch. Highs Thursday will be back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Thursday will be sunny but that goes away quickly with rain moving in for Friday morning, Rain will likely last much of the day on Friday and then we will clear out for the weekend. It will stay chilly for Saturday with morning lows into the upper 30s and low 40s and highs in the 60s! Should be a nice weekend for all the moms!