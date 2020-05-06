Alabama National Guard will do make-up flyover on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama National Guard will have a make-up flyover over north Alabama on Thursday.
The National Guard had planned to fly a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing over Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday but the flight was canceled due to weather. The National Guard had initially said Tuesday’s flyover happened but was unseen due to cloud cover. Wednesday morning they confirmed that Tuesday’s flyover had actually not taken place at all in Huntsville. The flyover did happen Tuesday as scheduled in the Birmingham area.
Thursday’s make-up flyover will now include four hospitals in the north Alabama area.
Here is the schedule:
Decatur Morgan – 1030 a.m.
Madison – 1033 a.m.
Huntsville Downtown – 1038 a.m.
Crestwood – 1039 a.m.
The National Guard says these times are approximate to within a few minutes. They also say the flight plans are subject to weather changes.
The National Guard does say that it believes weather on Thursday will be favorable for flyover viewing.
This mission is a part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover under Operation American Resolve.
