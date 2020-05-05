Website dedicated to offering mental health resources during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new website meant to offer mental health help for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is available.
The Pandemic Crisis Services Coalition is a database that helps people find mental health resources in their area. It also has articles to aid people in coping with the impact of the pandemic. It partners with several organizations, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Disaster Distress help-line.
The database is searchable by state, contact method and type of support needed.
