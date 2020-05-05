Warm & humid to start with a cold front bringing storms this afternoon

It will be much cooler as we round out the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will be much cooler, starting off into the low 50s and only will climb into the upper 60 and low 70s. It will be breezy as well with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Clouds will start of mostly clear, but we will see a few clouds move in by the afternoon. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, but with lighter winds and a bit more sunshine. Friday is looking like a wet day as we will see our next chance at storms. Heavy rain will move in through the morning and be with us through the middle of the day. From there we will stay cooler than normal but dry for Mother's Day Weekend.