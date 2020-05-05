UAH professor using supercomputers to help fight COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One local professor is continuing his fight against the coronavirus with a powerful resource.
University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) professor of biological science Dr. Jerome Baudry is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to use HPE’s Cray Sentinel supercomputer to search for natural products that are effective against COVID-19.
The partnership between Dr. Baudry and HPE supports the professor’s collaborative work with the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR) at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.
“What this team brings to the table is a novel technology based on very powerful supercomputers and a focus on natural products,” Dr. Baudry says.
The UAH and HPE partnership is in addition to the Baudry Lab’s collaboration with a COVID-19 compound search led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee and the lab’s work with the Alabama Supercomputer Center.
“We use the laws of physics and chemistry with the Sentinel supercomputer to predict if a given natural product can ‘block’ the proteins that the virus needs to infect the cells and to replicate,” Dr. Baudry says. Natural products are chemicals made by living creatures, such as plants or fungi, and sometimes animals.
“If we can identify computationally such a natural product,” he says, “then we have colleagues who will test it in specialized labs.”
HPE’s Cray Sentinel supercomputer, which features HPE’s Cray XC50 end-to-end high-performance computing (HPC) system, is capable of computing 147 trillion floating point operations per second and can store 830,000 gigabytes of data. It’s as fast as the Earth’s entire population doing 20,000 calculations every second and has storage capacity for more than 45 years of high definition video.
For more, visit the UAH Biological Sciences news page.
