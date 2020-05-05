Storms ending with cooler temps for the rest of the week

Cloudy skies will stay with us on this Tuesday with another weak cold front bringing scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms to North Alabama.
A few storms this afternoon and evening could produce gusty winds and small hail, especially into NE Alabama. Skies will clear out this evening with breezy winds and cool overnight temperatures near 50 degrees.
Cooler air will settle in behind the cold front on Wednesday with temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s with a few isolated showers, winds will gust over 20 mph at times. Temperatures will be well below average for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 60s. Another system will move through on Friday bringing more widespread rainfall and scattered thunderstorms, rainfall totals will be between a quarter to half an inch.
The good news is we dry out by Mother’s Day weekend but temps will stay cooler in the 60s and low 70s. The long term temperature outlook for mid-May is looking well below average for this time of year.
