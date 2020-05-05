Relief money isn’t covering losses for Huntsville International Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Relief money from the government sent to Huntsville International Airport isn’t yet flying out the door as fast as the planes.
Airport officials say things are still slow but they are making adjustments.
“If this continues through December 31, there is definitely a variance. We have more projected revenue loss than the funds they have provided to us. That’s probably pretty consistent with airports across the country," said airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner.
HSV is getting creative to cut costs from some areas like advertising in an effort to save jobs.
The hope is that people will be flying again at the rate they once were soon.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.