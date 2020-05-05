No ’murder hornets’ in Alabama yet, cooperative system says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Viewers have been sending photos concerned about the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the “murder hornet.”
This is a European hornet, but they have arrived in the United States.
However, they are not in Alabama yet, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. They research agriculture, forestry, wildlife and insects.
These so-called “murder hornets” get their name from a sting that can kill humans and the potential to devastate U.S. bee population.
An agent did say why you still need to be careful.
“The venom that it puts out on people, it’s pretty much no limit. It will put as much as it can in its victim until this person person is severely hurt or even dead,” said Marcus Garner with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. “With this pandemic right now, a lot of people are hiking, a lot of people are on trails. So we really want to pay attention to our surroundings and especially the nest.”
His main advice is to stay away from hornets.
Murder hornets have been spotted in Washington state and have not made it south.
If you have any issues or questions, call your county extension office.
All 67 counties are working to track and monitor insect populations.
