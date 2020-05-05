New information in deadly Lawrence County fire

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning more about a house fire that killed a 3 year old boy and left his great aunt in the hospital.
It happened Monday morning in Town Creek, near Trinity.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the boy was identified as Samuel Blasingame of Decatur. The Lawrence County Coroner says the boy died at Lawrence County Medical Center after being rushed there in an ambulance. His great aunt was also sent to the Medical Center and later airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Her name isn’t being made public and it’s not clear how serious her injuries are.
The fire started shortly before 8:30 a.m. but it’s not clear yet what caused it. “It was fully involved when (the Chalybeate Fire and Rescue unit) arrived,” said Chalybeate Capt. Jonas Hobbs. “It’s a very tragic loss for the families and community.”
The coroner says there’s nothing suspicious at this time, but the investigation is underway.
Neighbors told the Decatur Daily that the home burned quickly. “The whole trailer was engulfed when I got outside,” Lillie Gillespie said. “It was so hot. Something inside then exploded and the windows and entire trailer flexed. If I could have helped, I would have. It was just so hot we couldn’t get near it.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.