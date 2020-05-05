Multiple drug arrests made at Decatur residence on Monday

Multiple drug arrests made at Decatur residence on Monday
Three suspects arrested in Decatur drug house (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 5, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 11:22 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on various drug-related charges at a Decatur house on Monday.

The Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints over the last two months about suspected drug activity at a house on the 2400-block of McNair Street SW. Investigators completed a search of the property on May 4. The search found methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia on the scene.

During the search, contact was made with three suspects:

Jason Ingle, age 30 of Decatur, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $1,300.

Jason Ingle
Jason Ingle (Source: Decatur Police Department)

Courtney Baker, age 26 of Decatur, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $600.

Courtney Baker
Courtney Baker (Source: Decatur Police Department)

Jacob Ballenger, age 21 of Hartselle, was arrested on charges loitering in a drug house and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $600.

Jacob Ballenger
Jacob Ballenger (Source: Decatur Police Department)

All three suspects were booked at the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.