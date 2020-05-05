Multiple drug arrests made at Decatur residence on Monday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on various drug-related charges at a Decatur house on Monday.
The Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints over the last two months about suspected drug activity at a house on the 2400-block of McNair Street SW. Investigators completed a search of the property on May 4. The search found methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia on the scene.
During the search, contact was made with three suspects:
Jason Ingle, age 30 of Decatur, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $1,300.
Courtney Baker, age 26 of Decatur, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $600.
Jacob Ballenger, age 21 of Hartselle, was arrested on charges loitering in a drug house and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $600.
All three suspects were booked at the Morgan County Jail.
