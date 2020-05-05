Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Mayor says Lee's barber shop guidance not strict enough
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The mayor of Tennessee’s largest county has issued rules for the reopening of barber shops and hair styling salons after saying Gov. Bill Lee only offered guidelines but not strict COVID-19-related safety requirements for the reopening of close contact establishments. Lee has said close-contact businesses such as salons and barber shops will be able to open Wednesday in 89 of the 95 counties. Under a plan unveiled last week, barber shops and hair salons weren't included on the list of businesses allowed to resume seeing clients under a gradual reopening of the economy in Shelby County. Now they are, under strict rules.
AP-TN-VOUCHER LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Judge rules Tennessee's voucher law is unconstitutional
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that the state’s much-debated school voucher program is illegal and cannot be implemented despite education officials receiving thousands of applications from parents hoping to use public tax dollars on private schooling tuition. Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin said in her Monday order that the voucher law, which Gov. Bill Lee signed into effect last year, violated the Tennessee constitution’s “home rule.” Lee’s administration had backed the legislation during his first year as governor, gaining just narrow support from the GOP-controlled Statehouse and strong opposition from Democratic members and public education advocates
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Another Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another death row inmate in Tennessee is seeking a delay in his execution date this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for Harold Nichols last week asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to reschedule his Aug. 4 execution. The filing says the COVID-19 health crisis creates a dangerous environment for carrying out an execution and prevents necessary work and preparation to apply for clemency. The state Supreme Court previously delayed inmate Oscar Smith’s execution from June to February due to the coronavirus. Byron Black has also requested that the state Supreme Court reschedule his Oct. 8 execution.
BEAR SHOOTING
Tennessee Wildlife Agency investigating bear shooting
DUFF, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is trying to determine who shot and killed a black bear at a Campbell County garbage facility. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports wildlife officers responded to a call about the bear on Friday. The dead bear was a male, weighing approximately 400 pounds, that had been shot with a large caliber firearm. Agency spokesman Matt Cameron tells the paper that the garbage facility has had up to 13 bears feeding on garbage in the past. An electric fence and new chain link fence were installed to try to keep the bears out, but they regained access after someone pulled off the main gate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VANDERBILT
Vanderbilt finding ways to reuse masks, repurpose valets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center had to scramble for personal protective equipment even before the coronavirus hit. That's because the deadly March 3 tornado that tore through Tennessee took out its distribution center. Robin Adkins is a nurse who consults with Vanderbilt. She says the hospital got distribution somewhere else, then COVID-19 created a nationwide shortage of many items, including N95 masks. According to the hospital, it has now started using hydrogen peroxide vapor to sterilize masks, allowing them to be reused up to 10 times. Adkins says the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred “a lot of out-of-the-box thinking” that she hopes will lead to important innovations.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms knock out power, blamed for 1 death in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say storms with high winds swept through Tennessee knocking down trees and power lines, causing one death and leaving more than 100,000 customers without power. News outlets cited the Nashville Electric Service in reporting that Sunday's storms caused one of the largest power outages on record in the city. About 130,000 people were without power at one point, and about 101,000 customers remained without power Monday morning. One person was killed: The Spring Hill Police Department said in a statement that Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood died due to “a tragic weather-related incident at his home."