Jackson, TN animal rescue rehabbing animals from animal hoarding case

JACKSON, Tenn. (WAFF) - Redemption Road Rescue in Jackson, Tennessee took in 43 animals that were rescued from a southern Tennessee home.
The animals were just some of more than 100 rescued from a home in Frankewing, Tennessee. That home was raided by Lincoln and Giles County, Tennessee Deputies last week.
Redemption Road Rescue took in some of the horses, donkeys, sheep, and exotic birds that were recovered from the suspect’s home.
Lori Collins, Redemption Road’s founder and director says many of those animals are malnourished. Some of them are also pregnant and suffering from other illnesses and ailments requiring expensive vet care.
Redemption Road hopes to have many of these animals rehabilitated in the coming weeks. Once they’re healthy enough they’ll be available for adoption.
Redemption Road is requesting community support in the form of donations to help these animals recover.
You can donate through their Facebook page or website.
Collins said, “there’s a few of them that are extremely sweet, and then there’s a few of them that are extremely afraid, but you know we tend to get attached to them all, but we know that keeping them is not the right thing. We want them to get homes and have families of their own. That’s our ultimate goal, is to match-make with a family that can fall in love with them, and spend time with them, and enjoy what they’re for.”
