Jackson, TN animal rescue rehabbing animals from animal hoarding case

Collins said, “there’s a few of them that are extremely sweet, and then there’s a few of them that are extremely afraid, but you know we tend to get attached to them all, but we know that keeping them is not the right thing. We want them to get homes and have families of their own. That’s our ultimate goal, is to match-make with a family that can fall in love with them, and spend time with them, and enjoy what they’re for.”