Huntsville Utilities offer help on your monthly bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have good news if you lost your job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Employees at the Huntsville Utilities corporate office are working on a program to reduce your bill.
“Huntsville Utilities is working with TVA to match $100,000 with our corporate citizenry. We are creating a bill assistance program for customers that have found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic, said employee Joe Gehrdes.”
Employees at Huntsville Utilities will still go around and read your meter. Your monthly bill will still show up at your house. However, if you’re unable to pay the bill, you don’t have to worry about losing power.
“Right now, you don’t have to worry about a service interruption because you can’t pay,” said Gehrdes.
That means you can still turn up your thermostat, turn on your ceiling fans, and keep the lights on.
Late fees may still appear on your bill, but they will not be collected.
“Your bill will still show the fees and penalties associated with nonpayment. You do not have to pay those at this time. You will not have to pay those at some later time. Those fees have been suspended. If you pay your bill in full that includes those penalties we will make sure those penalties get credited to your next bill,” said Gehrdes.
Bottom line, if you are experiencing tough times, you are encouraged to reach out to Huntsville Utilities. If you can pay your bills, you should.
