Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission, Salvation Army need help following pandemic impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is Giving Tuesday. The international movement aimed at supporting local communities is typically observed in November, but a special May 5 addition was made to help those impacted by COVID-19.
The president and CEO at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission says they’ve already lost more than half a million dollars since the pandemic started.
“The community has really stepped up in the month of April to help with donations, but it impacted the mission because we have eight thrift stores and all of those were closed because of the governor’s proclamation and that impacted us about $600,000 of income for the month,” said CEO Keith Overholt.
The Downtown Rescue Mission, like other organizations, including the Salvation Army, feeds people in need. They have room for people to spend the night, and they need the public’s help in order to keep their doors open.
"Our goal just for today is $10,000 and that will be matched with a gift. We have a matching gift for the whole month of May so that matching gift will make it $20,000, but we have to reach that $10,000,” said Overholt.
The Salvation Army is also participating in Giving Tuesday. If you don’t have extra money to donate online, the corps officer says you can give in other ways.
"There are a number of ways people can support, not just financially. Our warehouse is now open again so people can bring in donations. We are preparing to open our store hopefully later this week, if not next week, so our store will be open hopefully here in the next three to seven days,” said Capt. Bryant.
If you would like to donate, click these links for the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army.
