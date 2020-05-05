Huntsville Botanical Garden reopening Saturday with health guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Botanical Garden will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, May 9, following a limited opening for garden members earlier in the week.
Garden hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The garden has implemented new safety measures in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
New visitor guidelines include:
• Pre-purchased tickets are required. To help facilitate social distancing, all Garden admissions will be controlled through timed tickets that must be reserved online. (Admission fees for active Garden members will be waived.) Tickets can be purchased at hsvbg.org/tickets.
• Before arrival: Guests should bring their own hand sanitizer, face masks or coverings, water, and snacks, and be prepared to carry out their own trash.
• Arrival at the Garden: Guests should arrive at the Garden during their designated time slot. The Guest Center will facilitate touchless entry, and guests should be mindful of instructional signs and be prepared to scan their own tickets at the admissions desk.
• In the Garden: Certain areas of the Garden remain temporarily closed, including the Children’s Garden, Nature Center, and Butterfly House. During their visit, guests should practice social distancing and not gather in groups.
A full list of guidelines can be found hsvbg.org/visit.
“Particularly in times of stress, the restorative effects of spending time in nature can provide a much-needed break for children and adults alike,” said CEO Sue Wagne. “With measures in place to help keep our community healthy, we are delighted to be safely reopening the garden, and we look forward to serving as a place of physical and mental well-being for the community.”
