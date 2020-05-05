How to apply for an Alabama absentee ballot for July 14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has released new guidance on absentee voting this July.
“Amid coronavirus concerns, it is important to remember that Alabamians who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness have the opportunity to avoid the polls on Election Day by casting an absentee ballot,” shared Secretary Merrill. “Alabamians can access the application online or by visiting or calling their local Absentee Election Manager’s office.”
Voters are also able to contact the Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
“We have made a concerted effort to see that Alabamians are able to freely participate in the electoral process without having to compromise their health or well-being. Voters who are interested in appearing at the polls in-person on Election Day can rest assured knowing our office has taken extensive measures to keep the polling places safe and secure for voters, poll workers and anyone else involved in the elections process,” added Merrill.
For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.