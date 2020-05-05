Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — This was going to be a big week for baseball author Anika Orrock. She was all set to throw out the ceremonial first ball at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night when the New York Yankees hosted Pittsburgh. The occasion was to mark the publication of her first book. Instead, Orrock will be at home in Tennessee. With the baseball season delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the event was called off. Orrock's book is based on the women pros popularized by the movie “A League of Their Own.” She is among other baseball-themed artists who have been shut down by the virus.