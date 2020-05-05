Health department increasing COVID-19 testing in Franklin County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new hot spot for COVID-19 cases in the Tennessee Valley.
It’s Franklin County where they are dealing with 136 cases.
That’s more than triple what it was last Monday.
When we asked county officials about this spike, they pointed to quarantine fatigue, more people going out..
Commission chairman Barry Moore says people in Franklin County need to take this seriously.
We pressed the state health department for more information on what’s going on in Franklin County.
If you go to the state health department’s website, you’ll see the health department offers free drive thru testing in Franklin County on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 :30 a.m.
But with this big increase in cases we wanted to find out if they are adding more days.
Dr. Landers says she expects state health workers will be there every day this week.
She says there are other private clinics testing in the county, but testing through the health department is free.
So for people without health insurance, this is probably the best option.
Dr. Landers says they do prefer if you call ahead to make an appointment.
But if you show up without one you still may be tested.
I asked Dr. Landers what she thought was the reason for the sudden spike.
She says every time someone tests positive it often leads to more tests for whoever that person was in contact with.
“We had some cases in Franklin County last week in persons that were in contact with persons that were symptomatic and we increased our testing so our epidemiology led to our doing more testing and also we did some additional community outreach in Franklin County,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Landers tells us the health department is focusing on talking to community leaders to make sure everyone is educated on how to get tested.
