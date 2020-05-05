Alabama 67 resurfacing scheduled to begin this week

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Resurfacing will begin on 11.4 miles of Alabama 67 in Morgan County on Wednesday or Thursday, weather permitting.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says the $2.6 million project will go from just south of Alabama 36, southeast of Somerville, to just north of Indian Hills Road in Decatur. It’s expected to be complete in mid- to late summer.
Motorists are advised to expect daytime delays due to single-lane closures, with traffic directed by flaggers or pilot car on two-lane sections of the highway.
Please drive with caution in the work zone and be prepared to stop.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.