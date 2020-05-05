‘You were not forgotten’: Ala. National Guard addresses flyover issues over Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A lot of people were looking forward to seeing fighter jets fly over Huntsville Hospital Tuesday afternoon. However, it didn’t go as planned, particularly for the spectators.
The Alabama Air National Guard’s flyover wasn’t seen from the ground, leading to some disappointment and confusion over whether or not the jets were there.
The Alabama National Guard tweeted an apology explaining that the low, heavy cloud cover prevented the KC-135 Stratotanker from being seen.
“You were not forgotten and you are all highly appreciated. Please keep your eye out for any future flyovers, and know that your hard work continues to inspire us all,” they said.
Spectators did get to see - and hear - the flyover at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
The flyover was part of a national effort to show support for the COVID-19 pandemic’s front line workers.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.