Alabama Department of Public Health says people should keep wearing masks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new fight is brewing over the pandemic. Wearing a mask has suddenly become a political statement. Some states are mandating them, causing protests and boycotts.
The CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health are recommending it, and some stores are requiring it, but it’s not mandatory everywhere.
Dr. Landers with ADPH says this is a reasonable way to protect yourself, especially as more of us return to work. But, it does you no good if you wear it wrong.
Dr. Landers tells me cloth cotton based face masks are the best way to go.
But she recognizes many of us may still not be used to wearing them, as health care workers are.
She says she’s noticed that people are touching them a lot, which defeats the purpose.
If you also keep one mask in your car and put in on for days at a time when you go out, you’re doing something wrong.
Dr. Landers said each mask should be washed after its worn. Of course masks are a good protection when you’re in public, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep in mind other guidelines.
“I think we have to remember that when people use cloth face masks that that is not a substitute for social distancing and good hygenie but rather a cloth face mask is a good way to reduce transmission,” Dr. Landers said.
If you don’t have an act for sewing, there are several simple ways to make masks with a tshirt of bandanna.
