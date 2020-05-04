Warm to start the week with isolated storm chances through the day

Happy Monday! It is a warm & muggy start to the day & we have more storms possible this afternoon too.
It is a gloomy start for some this morning with a few areas of clearing. Temperatures are very warm with the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are calm and should stay that way through much of the day outside of the storms. Wind from the north will be around 2 to 6 mph. Skies will stay gloomy through much of the day with a few peaks of clouds as well as some isolated showers and storms. Storms will be scattered by the afternoon and evening but not everyone will see storms. Some of these storms could possibly be strong with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
Scattered storms will be possible overnight and into Tuesday as a cold front slides in. Storms could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain before we will clear out. Behind the front there will be some much cooler air that rolls in to round out the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s on Tuesday but as we move into the end of the week we will see high temperatures into the mid 60s. It will be a dry end to the week but temperatures will be between 63 t 72 degrees. Mother's Day weekend looks cooler but dry with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.