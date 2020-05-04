Warm to start the week with isolated storm chances through the day

It is a gloomy start for some this morning with a few areas of clearing. Temperatures are very warm with the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are calm and should stay that way through much of the day outside of the storms. Wind from the north will be around 2 to 6 mph. Skies will stay gloomy through much of the day with a few peaks of clouds as well as some isolated showers and storms. Storms will be scattered by the afternoon and evening but not everyone will see storms. Some of these storms could possibly be strong with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.