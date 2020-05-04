Student re-enrollment opens for Athens City Schools

May 4, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 9:43 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, school re-enrollment must go continue.

Athens City Schools opened online student re-enrollment for all current ACS students except those at Athens Renaissance School. Students should be in grades 1-12 during the 2020-2021 school year.

All ACS students must complete re-enrollment by May 15.

Smartphone users may download the SchoolMint app for re-enrollment. Parents may also re-enroll their student using a computer at https://athenscity.schoolmint.net/signin.

For full details and questions about re-enrollment, please visit http://acs-k12.org/Page/167.

